Milwaukee Bucks fall to Houston Rockets 97-92

article

Jalen Green had 30 points and seven rebounds, Kevin Porter Jr. added 18 points and seven assists and the Houston Rockets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 97-92 on Sunday night to extend their home winning streak to four games.

Houston was coached by assistant coach John Lucas with head coach Stephen Silas away from the team following the death of father and long-time NBA player and coach Paul Silas.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Kenyon Martin Jr. had 10 points and five rebounds for the Rockets. Houston shot 44% and was 6 of 27 on 3-pointers. The Rockets made 11 of 12 free throws, going 5 of 6 in the final minute to put the game away.

Jrue Holiday had 25 points and eight assists for Milwaukee, Bobby Portis added 17 points and 15 rebounds and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16 points and 18 rebounds. The Bucks had won four in a row.

Antetokounmpo scored his 15,000th point in the second quarter.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Bucks shot 37% and were 12 of 43 on 3-pointers. Milwaukee committed 16 turnovers.

Green made two free throws with 34 seconds remaining to give Houston a two-point lead. Following a Milwaukee timeout, Grayson Allen turned it over on a lob pass to Antetokounmpo, and Antetokounmpo fouled Green, who made one of two free throws with 27 seconds left.

Antetokounmpo missed a layup and fouled Jabari Smith Jr. on the rebound. Smith made two free throws with 19 seconds remaining to give Houston a 97-92 lead. Portis missed a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left, and Martin got the rebound to ice it.