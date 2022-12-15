Milwaukee Bucks lose to Grizzlies 142-101

Ja Morant had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies pounded the Milwaukee Bucks 142-101 on Thursday night.

Dillon Brooks added 18 points and Tyus Jones had 16 as eight Grizzlies scored in double figures. Memphis led from start to finish in its seventh straight win.

The Grizzlies opened a 50-point lead in the fourth quarter for the NBA's largest advantage this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis led the Bucks with 19 points apiece before Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer emptied the bench late in the third quarter.

The game featured two of the top teams in their respective conferences. Milwaukee entered the night a game behind East-leading Boston, while Memphis was tied for first with the New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference.

But the Bucks struggled from the start of the game. Memphis led 70-41 at halftime. It was the most points given up in a half by Milwaukee this season.