Milwaukee Bucks fall to Cavaliers 114-106

article

Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers finally put together a complete game against Milwaukee, withstanding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's season-high 45-point performance to beat the Bucks 114-106 on Wednesday night.

Darius Garland added 23 points and Jarrett Allen had 19 for the Cavs, who lost their first two games against the Eastern Conference's top team this season — both times collapsing in the third quarter and losing by 15 in Milwaukee.

Cleveland didn't stumble in the third this time and barely held on in the fourth.

Mitchell scored 15 points in the third as the Cavs opened a 24-point lead. With Antetokounmpo leading the charge, the Bucks chipped away and closed within five on Pat Connaughton's 3-pointer with 2:21 left.

But the Cavs showed some poise and Mitchell went 9 of 9 from the free-throw line in the fourth as Cleveland closed out the Bucks and perhaps sent a message in the process. Mitchell made 15 of 16 free throws.

The Cavs improved the NBA's best home record to 16-2, matching their start in the 2016 championship season.

Antetokounmpo scored 24 points in the second half and added 14 rebounds. Brook Lopez had 14 points for the Bucks, who were without injured All-Star forward Khris Middleton.

After Evan Mobley picked up two early fouls, Kevin Love came in and knocked down 3-pointers on consecutive possessions as the Cavs reeled off 15 straight points to take control early.

The Bucks, who committed 16 turnovers in the first 24 minutes, finally got going and pulled within nine on three occasions. But Cleveland closed the half with an 11-2 run, highlighted by Mitchell's step-back 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left to take a 60-42 halftime lead.