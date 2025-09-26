Milwaukee Bucks hosts "It's Time To Play!" season tipoff event

article

Looking for something to do on Sunday, Sept. 28? Make your way to Deer District in Milwaukee. The Bucks are hosting a season ripoff event which the team is calling, "It's Time To Play!" The event is free and touted as being family-friendly.



The Milwaukee Bucks will host an "It’s Time to Play!" season tipoff event on Sunday, Sept. 28 at Deer District.

The tipoff event will run from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. and celebrate the return of Bucks basketball and begin the countdown to the 2025-26 season.

A news release says the free family-friendly event will feature opportunities to hear from Bucks center Myles Turner (12-12:30 p.m.), Bucks general manager Jon Horst and head coach Doc Rivers (1-1:45 p.m.), and Bucks guard Cole Anthony (2-2:30 p.m.), moderated by Bucks TV play-by-play announcer Lisa Byington in The Beer Garden.

Fans will also be able to enjoy music played by DJ Shawna, performances from Bucks Entertainment and interactive games, in addition to watching the Brewers game on the big screen in The Beer Garden.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Bucks.



