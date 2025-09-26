Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Bucks hosts "It's Time To Play!" season tipoff event

By
Published  September 26, 2025 1:15pm CDT
Milwaukee Bucks
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 27: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket during the game against the Indiana Pacers during Round One Game Four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2025 at Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisc

Expand

The Brief

    • Looking for something to do on Sunday, Sept. 28? Make your way to Deer District in Milwaukee.
    • The Bucks are hosting a season ripoff event which the team is calling, "It's Time To Play!"
    • The event is free and touted as being family-friendly.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks will host an "It’s Time to Play!" season tipoff event on Sunday, Sept. 28 at Deer District.

"It's Time To Play!"

What we know:

The tipoff event will run from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. and celebrate the return of Bucks basketball and begin the countdown to the 2025-26 season.

A news release says the free family-friendly event will feature opportunities to hear from Bucks center Myles Turner (12-12:30 p.m.), Bucks general manager Jon Horst and head coach Doc Rivers (1-1:45 p.m.), and Bucks guard Cole Anthony (2-2:30 p.m.), moderated by Bucks TV play-by-play announcer Lisa Byington in The Beer Garden.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Fans will also be able to enjoy music played by DJ Shawna, performances from Bucks Entertainment and interactive games, in addition to watching the Brewers game on the big screen in The Beer Garden.

Related

Milwaukee Bucks national anthem auditions; what you need to know
article

Milwaukee Bucks national anthem auditions; what you need to know

The Milwaukee Bucks want you! The team is looking for talented individuals and groups to audition for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at Bucks home games during the 2025-26 season.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Bucks.


 

Milwaukee BucksSports