Bucks trade for Grayson Allen, Merrill headed to Grizzlies

The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired guard Grayson Allen and cash considerations from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for guard Sam Merrill and two future second-round draft picks.

"Grayson is a talented guard who we expect to be an excellent fit with our team," said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. "His three-point shooting, energy, toughness and basketball IQ make him a great addition, and we’re excited to welcome him to Milwaukee."

In his third season in the NBA, Allen played in 50 games (38 starts) with the Grizzlies last season and averaged career highs in scoring (10.6 ppg), rebounding (3.2 rpg) and assists (2.2 apg) while shooting 41.8% from the field, 39.1% from three and 86.8% from the free-throw line. The 25-year-old knocked down multiple threes in 29 of his 50 games played last season and reached double-figures in scoring on 24 occasions.

Selected with the 21st overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Jazz, the Duke product spent his rookie season with Utah before playing the last two seasons in Memphis. Allen enters his fourth season in the NBA with career averages of 8.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 126 games (40 starts) with career shooting percentages of 42.3% overall, 38.1% from three and 83.2% from the line.

Merrill, the 60th overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, appeared in 30 games (2 starts) with the Bucks as a rookie last season and averaged 3.0 points in 7.8 minutes per game.

