Milwaukee Bucks hire Doc Rivers as head coach; 18th of franchise

The Milwaukee Bucks have hired Doc Rivers as head coach, the team announced late Friday, Jan. 26.

An introductory news conference for Rivers will be held Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Fiserv Forum. NOTE: FOX6 News plans to stream that event on FOX6Now.com and FOX LOCAL.

A news release from the Bucks said Rivers, who becomes the 18th head coach in franchise history, is an NBA champion coach who brings 24 seasons of head coaching experience to the Bucks.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 06: Head coach Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the second half of a game against the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center on April 6, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

As head coach of the Orlando Magic (1999-03), Boston Celtics (2004-13), Los Angeles Clippers (2013-20) and Philadelphia 76ers (2020-23), Rivers racked up 1,097 wins, good for ninth-most in NBA history, and owns an overall record of 1,097-763 (.590). He led his teams to the playoffs in 19 of his 24 seasons as a head coach, with two trips to the NBA Finals and an NBA Championship with the Celtics in 2008. His 111 playoff wins are the fourth-most in league history.

Bucks General Manager Jon Horst issued the following statement in a news release:

"Doc is a proven, extraordinary leader and communicator during his renowned NBA coaching career. As a championship coach, he’s widely respected as an established innovator, and the right coach to lead our experienced and talented team. I want to thank our owners, Wes Edens, Jimmy and Dee Haslam and Jamie Dinan, for their unwavering commitment to winning. It’s a pleasure to welcome Doc to the Bucks."

Doc Rivers issued the following statement:

"This is a great opportunity to come to a first-class organization with a team that has a talented roster of high-character players…It’s amazing to come home to Milwaukee where at Marquette I learned the game of basketball from Rick Majerus, Al McGuire, and Hank Raymonds. A special thanks to ESPN for my time there. I’m truly grateful. Now, I’m excited to get started with the Bucks."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 24: Head Coach Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers calls out plays during the first half against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on March 24, 2023 in San Francisco, California.

Most recently, Rivers served as head coach of the 76ers for three seasons from 2020-23 where he amassed a 154-82 (.653) regular season record and made the postseason all three years. Including his three trips to the playoffs with the 76ers, Rivers has advanced to the playoffs in 15 of his last 16 seasons as a head coach going back to 2008.