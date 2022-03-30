Bucks launching NFT digital collectibles

article

The Milwaukee Bucks are launching fan-focused digital collectibles known as "Fear the Deer NFTs," the team announced Wednesday, March 30.

Designed in partnership with NFT marketplace and distribution platform Sweet, the collection will allow Bucks fans access to the "next generation" of sports memorabilia.

Those in attendance at the Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Friday, April 1 will be given the opportunity to claim a free Digital Collectible poster (while supplies last) and start their Fear the Deer NFT experience.

This latest program from Sweet pushes the boundaries of how sports fans can interact with their favorite teams, the Bucks said in a news release.

As the Fear the Deer NFT experience continues to unfold, fans will receive access to new collections, exclusive digital merchandise and the ability to unlock real-world benefits and other rewards to augment their experience.

Fiserv Forum

One of the first collections to be rolled out by Sweet and the Bucks, dubbed the "Championship Collection," includes three exclusive pieces, each commemorating the team's 2021 NBA championship.

The team will unveil and auction two limited series of "Rare NFT Rings" that pay tribute to the Bucks’ 1971 and 2021 Championships. Limited to just three NFTs for each championship year, the auction for the rings will start at 8 a.m. CT on April 8, and will run through Sunday, April 10 at 8 p.m. CT at fearthedeernfts.com.

Additionally, on Friday, April 8, the Bucks will auction two 1-of-1 "Ultra Rare NFTs" featuring the team’s two NBA Championship Rings. With the NFT, the winning bidder for these digital collectibles will also receive a physical championship ring, produced by Jason of Beverly Hills, resembling the ring that was given out in that Championship year, provided they hold the NFT on June 30, 2022.

Fear the Deer NFTs will be available, first-and-foremost, to fans who attend Bucks home games throughout the remainder of the 2021-22 season. For those who can’t make it to Fiserv Forum to collect each game-issued collectible, these may become available in limited quantities at fearthedeernfts.com, as well as secondary markets, providing an opportunity for fans to acquire the collectibles they weren’t present to collect.

