The Brief The Bucks will bring back their Cream City Edition uniform for the upcoming season. The uniform was originally worn during the 2019-20 season. With the return of the Cream City uniform comes a custom "City Edition" court.



They're back! The Milwaukee Bucks will wear their Nike Cream City Edition uniform for the upcoming season.

The backstory:

The Cream City uniform was originally worn during the 2019-20 season. The color "serves as a nod to the bricks that built the foundation of Milwaukee and inspired the nickname ‘Cream City,’" according to the team. The green and blue striping and script font "pay homage to the team’s history while adding a modern twist to the design." The uniform's shorts also feature the stylized "M" at the bottom and a salute to the state of Wisconsin.

With the return of the Cream City uniform comes a custom "City Edition" court to complement the look.

What they're saying:

Dustin Godsey, the Bucks' chief sales and marketing officer, said:

"This uniform embodies the history of Milwaukee and its ‘Cream City’ moniker with a design that celebrates the cream city bricks that our city was built with. The Cream City uniform has been a fan-favorite since its debut, and we’re thrilled to see it back on the court this season."

What you can do:

The Bucks Nike Cream City Edition retail collection, including the new Cream City jersey, will go on sale in November. The retail collection launch date and additional information, including uniform wear dates, will be announced at a later date. Details are available on the Bucks' website.