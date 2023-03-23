Portis launches podcast to 'help the next generation'

article

"Sometimes, a kid can hit a wall, and he stop, but if you just keep pushing, it might be gold on the other side."

Bobby Portis was once that kid. He ran into a wall, pushed through and struck that gold or, in his case, an NBA championship, but his time in Milwaukee is not all about rings. It's about inspiration.

"I love just giving back," said Portis. "I love giving gems to kids to help their lives. My biggest thing is inspiring. I love to inspire kids and love to inspire the youth."

Whether it's with Feeding America or his foundation, Portis is all about helping others.

Now, he is trying to utilize another avenue to do that: his own podcast.

"For me to have a platform to give back, as well, to shine light on kids not only in my community back home, but kids around the world, I think that's just my biggest calling," Portis said. "That's something I love to do."

Portis is launching "Keep it a Buck" with two of his longtime friends, Daouda Berete and Anthony Black, as co-hosts.

"I think the first part is about being vulnerable," he said. "When I watch different podcasts that I like to watch, I think all their conversations are different. I think when having a podcast is really -- you're open set to talk about whatever you want to talk about."

You would think this would all be about basketball, but Portis says they will have guests from all walks of life.

He aims to help prepare kids for the rest of their lives.

"Saving your money. Knowing your finances. Taxes. The highs and lows that come with just, life in general. Having to push through adversity," said Portis. "Adversity is going to come for all of us at one point. Just all those different type of things that kids will need to hear."

Portis hopes kids can find something positive to take away from each episode.

The podcast can act as a sort of mentor like he had growing up in Arkansas.

"I'd love to give back in any way I can, and having my own platform to talk on the podcast to guests about certain situations that they went through, I think that can really help the next generation," Portis said.

You can listen to "Keep it a Buck" here.