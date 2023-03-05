Milwaukee Bucks beat Wizards, Giannis triple-double

article

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points, had a season-high 13 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds for his fourth-triple double of the season, and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the Washington Wizards 117-111 on Sunday night.

Jevon Carter added 20 points while shooting 6 of 10 from beyond the arc, and Jrue Holiday scored 19 in Milwaukee's victory a night after a home loss to Philadelphia snapped a 16-game win streak.

The Bucks made 22 of their 49 attempts beyond the arc, the most allowed by the Wizards this season. Milwaukee began the night a half-game ahead of Boston for first in the Eastern Conference.

Bradley Beal scored 33 points for the Wizards, who remain 10th in the East and in line for the final play-in tournament spot. Kristaps Porzingis added 24 points and 14 rebounds for Washington, lost for the second time at home in two nights.

The Wizards gradually whittled away at the Bucks' 11-point halftime lead and finally went in front during a run that stretched across the late third and early fourth quarter.

The Bucks responded by making five consecutive baskets, including two 3s each from Carter and Grayson Allen to retake the lead. Then Allen and Joe Ingles hit from beyond the arc again during another 12-4, game-sealing stretch.