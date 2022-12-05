Milwaukee Bucks beat Orlando Magic 109-102

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored five of his 34 points in the final two minutes Monday night to help the Milwaukee Bucks hold off a late Orlando rally in a 109-102 win over the Magic.

Bobby Portis added 18 points and 10 rebonds for the Bucks, and Jrue Holiday added 17 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.

Franz Wagner led Orlando with 25 point. Markelle Fultz and Paolo Banchero added 20 points each.

Banchero also had 12 rebounds for the Magic, who lost their ninth straight.