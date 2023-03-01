Milwaukee Bucks beat Magic, 16th-straight win

article

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks hit a season-high 26 3-pointers in a 139-117 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night, extending their winning streak to 16 games.

Milwaukee’s streak is the longest in the NBA since the Phoenix Suns won 18 in a row early last season. The Bucks’ run is their longest since winning 18 straight in the 2019-20 season.

The Bucks’ franchise record for consecutive wins came in their 1970-71 championship season, when they claimed 20 straight.

Milwaukee hasn't lost since Jan. 21, when they fell 114-102 at Cleveland. The Bucks haven’t lost a game in which Antetokounmpo played since Jan. 6 against Charlotte.

Milwaukee also has won its last 13 matchups with the Magic.

The Magic had snapped the Boston Celtics’ nine-game winning streak on Jan. 23 and ended the Philadelphia 76ers’ seven-game streak on Jan. 30, but they couldn’t stop the Bucks.

Milwaukee shot 26 of 56 from 3-point range, while Orlando went just 9 of 33.

Antetokounmpo shot 10 of 14 overall, 3 of 4 from 3-point range and 8 of 10 from the line. The two-time MVP also had seven rebounds and six assists.

Jrue Holiday had 23 points and nine assists for the Bucks. Brook Lopez scored 18 and Joe Ingles 16.

Orlando's Cole Anthony scored a season-high 28 points. Markelle Fultz added 21, Wendell Carter Jr. 19 and Franz Wagner 18. Carter also had 10 rebounds.