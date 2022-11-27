Milwaukee Bucks beat Dallas Mavericks 124-115

article

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and the Milwaukee Bucks capitalized on Grayson Allen’s sizzling start to beat Dallas 124-115 on Sunday, handing the Mavericks their fourth straight loss.

Allen scored 22 points in the game’s first 17 ½ minutes while shooting 7 of 7 from beyond the arc, tying his career high for 3-pointers. Allen matched the highest total for made 3-pointers in a half without any misses over the last 25 seasons, according to ESPN Stats.

Allen finished with a season-high 25 points while shooting 8 of 10 overall and 7 of 8 on 3-point attempts. The Bucks shot 55.8% overall as a team and went 17 of 37 from beyond the arc, matching a season high for 3-point baskets.

Luka Doncic had 27 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for the Mavericks, who lost despite shooting 51.3%. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 22 points and Christian Wood added 21.

The Mavericks were playing for a second straight night after losing 105-100 at Toronto on Saturday..

Jrue Holiday scored 16 points, Bobby Portis 15, Jevon Carter 14 and Brook Lopez 13 for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo had 11 rebounds and Portis added 10 boards as Milwaukee improved to 6-1 against Western Conference teams.

Milwaukee made its first seven shots, including four from 3-point range, to grab an 18-5 lead that included a 13-0 run.

That set the tone for the rest of the game.

The Bucks grabbed a 73-62 lead at the break after posting their highest point total in any half this season.

Dallas cut the Bucks’ lead to 86-85 on Dinwiddie's layup midway through the third quarter, but Carter responded with a 3-pointer that started a 10-0 run.

Milwaukee broke the game open by scoring 11 straight points early in the fourth quarter to extend its lead to 115-97. The Bucks maintained a double-digit advantage until the final minute.