Milwaukee Bucks 2025-26 regular season schedule announced

The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Thursday, Aug. 14, the team's 2025-26 regular season schedule.

Bucks 2025-26 schedule released

What we know:

The Bucks will tip off the 2025-26 regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 22, against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.

Milwaukee’s regular season schedule features 22 weekend games at Fiserv Forum (Friday, Saturday or Sunday). The Bucks will play five Sunday matinees at Fiserv Forum with a 2:30 p.m. tipoff time, including matchups against the Houston Rockets (Nov. 9), Indiana Pacers (March 15) and LA Clippers (March 29). Weekend games at Fiserv Forum will tip off on Saturday, Nov. 1, against the Sacramento Kings.

Tickets for the Bucks’ regular season games will go on sale on Aug. 15, at 12 p.m. CT at bucks.com/tickets. Partial ticket plans, starting at 10 games, are available now at www.bucks.com/partial. With four different packages, partial ticket plans offer flexibility for all fans to enjoy the best matchups (The All-Star), theme nights and giveaways (The Bonus), weekend games (The Weekender) or value-priced matchups (The Steal). All tickets, including full and half-season ticket memberships, 10-game plans and single-game tickets, can be purchased at bucks.com/tickets.

Preseason schedule

What we know:

The Bucks four-game preseason schedule will tip off on Monday, Oct. 6, at the Miami Heat at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Bucks will then host the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, Oct. 9 (7 p.m. CT) before visiting the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, Oct. 12 (6 p.m. CT).

Milwaukee’s preseason slate will conclude on Tuesday, Oct. 14 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, which will stream on Peacock at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets for the Bucks’ preseason games will also go on sale on Aug. 15, at 12 p.m. CT at bucks.com/tickets.