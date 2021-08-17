article

The Milwaukee Bucks will play a five-game 2021 preseason schedule, with the first game set for Tuesday, Oct. 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis.

The Bucks will play two preseason games at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, Oct. 10 against Oklahoma City (7 p.m.) and on Friday, Oct. 15 vs. Dallas (7 p.m.), in addition to three road games to round out their 2021 preseason slate.

Milwaukee Bucks 2021 Preseason Schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Memphis Grizzlies

FedExForum – Memphis

7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8 at Brooklyn Nets

Barclays Center – Brooklyn

6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Fiserv Forum

7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Utah Jazz

Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City

8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15 vs. Dallas Mavericks

Fiserv Forum

7 p.m.

Tickets for Milwaukee’s two home preseason games at Fiserv Forum will go on sale Friday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. CT through the Bucks app and on Bucks.com. Full season ticket memberships for the 2021-22 season are available now at www.bucks.com/fulls.

The Bucks will also hold an open intra-squad scrimmage at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 12 p.m. CT. Ticket information for the open scrimmage will be announced soon.

The MACC Fund Game, which is held annually during the preseason, will now take place during the regular season. The date for the 2021 MACC Fund Game, presented by Nuna Baby Essentials, will be announced at a later date along with the 2021-22 regular season schedule.