Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Brewers unveil 2021 regular-season broadcast schedule

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Brewers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Thursday, March 18 the 2021 regular-season broadcast schedule, which includes all 162 games broadcast on both television and radio. 

Bally Sports Wisconsin, the exclusive local television home of the Brewers, will broadcast 159 games.

The games listed below will be broadcast nationally, including three exclusive national telecasts. They include an FS1 broadcast on Friday, May 21 at Cincinnati and two FOX telecasts: Saturday, May 29 at Washington and Saturday, July 10 vs. Cincinnati.

In total, the Brewers are scheduled to have seven games on national television, with four broadcasts also airing simultaneously on Bally Sports Wisconsin.

  • Monday, April 12 vs. Cubs (FS1*)
  • Friday, May 21 at Reds (FS1)
  • Saturday, May 29 at Nationals (FOX)
  • Tuesday, July 6 at Mets (ESPN*)
  • Saturday, July 10 vs. Reds (FOX)
  • Saturday, Aug. 21 vs. Nationals (FS1*)
  • Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Giants (FS1*)

*indicates the game will be televised on Bally Sports Wisconsin. Note that broadcasts are subject to change. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

In addition, the following 13 Sunday games will air on Telemundo Wisconsin:

  • April 4 vs. Minnesota Twins
  • April 18 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
  • May 2 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
  • May 16 vs. Atlanta Braves
  • June 6 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
  • June 13 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
  • June 27 vs. Colorado Rockies
  • July 11 vs. Cincinnati Reds
  • Aug. 8 vs. San Francisco Giants
  • Aug. 22 vs. Washington Nationals
  • Sept. 5 vs. St. Louis Cardinals
  • Sept. 19 vs. Chicago Cubs
  • Sept. 26 vs. New York Mets
Some restrictions relaxed in Milwaukee COVID-19 public health order
slideshow

Some restrictions relaxed in Milwaukee COVID-19 public health order

Significant changes in Milwaukee's current public health order will go into effect Friday, March 19 -- changes that relax some restrictions in the previous order.

Locust Street Festival canceled for 2nd year in a row
slideshow

Locust Street Festival canceled for 2nd year in a row

For the second year in a row, the 45th Annual Locust Street Festival of Music & Art has been canceled due to virus concerns.

Records show 10 to 50 percent of first responders declined COVID-19 vaccine

Thousands of Wisconsinites are rolling up their sleeves,&nbsp;eager to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Others are saying, no thanks, but just how many are declining a vaccine when offered?