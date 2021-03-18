Milwaukee Brewers unveil 2021 regular-season broadcast schedule

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Thursday, March 18 the 2021 regular-season broadcast schedule, which includes all 162 games broadcast on both television and radio.

Bally Sports Wisconsin, the exclusive local television home of the Brewers, will broadcast 159 games.

The games listed below will be broadcast nationally, including three exclusive national telecasts. They include an FS1 broadcast on Friday, May 21 at Cincinnati and two FOX telecasts: Saturday, May 29 at Washington and Saturday, July 10 vs. Cincinnati.

In total, the Brewers are scheduled to have seven games on national television, with four broadcasts also airing simultaneously on Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Monday, April 12 vs. Cubs (FS1*)

Friday, May 21 at Reds (FS1)

Saturday, May 29 at Nationals (FOX)

Tuesday, July 6 at Mets (ESPN*)

Saturday, July 10 vs. Reds (FOX)

Saturday, Aug. 21 vs. Nationals (FS1*)

Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Giants (FS1*)

*indicates the game will be televised on Bally Sports Wisconsin. Note that broadcasts are subject to change.

In addition, the following 13 Sunday games will air on Telemundo Wisconsin: