The Brief The Brewers acquired catcher Danny Jansen and cash in a trade with the Rays. Tampa Bay received minor-league infielder Jadher Areinamo in the swap. To make room, Milwaukee designated catcher Eric Haase for assignment.



The Milwaukee Brewers acquired catcher Danny Jansen – an Appleton West High School alumnus – in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, the team announced Monday.

Tampa Bay also sent cash to Milwaukee in exchange for minor-league infielder Jadher Areinamo. The Brewers designated catcher Eric Haase for assignment in a corresponding move to make room on the roster for Jansen.

Local perspective:

Born in Elmhurst, Illinois, the 30-year-old Jansen moved to Grand Chute, Wisconsin as a child and later graduated from Appleton West High School.

"I don’t live too far," Jansen said. "That’s going to be something that my wife and I had never experienced."

By the numbers:

Jansen, 30, is batting .204/.314/.389 with 11 home runs and 29 RBI in 73 games with the Rays this season, making 66 starts, all at catcher. He has played eight seasons in the Major Leagues with Toronto (2018-24), Boston (2024) and Tampa Bay (2025).

In 2023, Jansen belted a career-high 17 homers in 86 games with the Blue Jays. In his four-game postseason career, he has batted .385 (5-for-13) with 2 home runs and 4 RBI.

"He’s a leader. He’s a hitter. He’s been in big games. I’ve gotten great reports," Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said after his team's 8-4 victory at home over the Chicago Cubs.

Jansen joins Milwaukee to serve as a backup to William Contreras, who is playing through a fractured finger. Contreras is hitting .245 with six homers and 42 RBIs in 100 games.

Jansen has been assigned uniform No. 33.

The other side:

Haase, 32, slashed .229/.289/.357 over 70 plate appearances for the Brewers this season. He appeared in 30 games. His 2025 numbers are all down compared to a season ago, in which he made 66 plate appearances over 30 games for Milwaukee – his drop in slugging the most significant, falling off from a career-best .515.

"It’s a hard day for the Brewers in some ways because Eric Haase for two years has been an incredible team member. When he plays, he helps us win. Anytime we subtract a guy who’s been a leader in that clubhouse, too, it’s a really tough day," Murphy said. "I don’t know Danny Jansen. I know his reputation. I know he’s a great player. And I trust our front office. I just do. They’re trying to make upgrades in every little area they can."

Areinamo, 21, signed with Milwaukee as a non-drafted free agent out of Venezuela on January 15, 2021. He appeared in 94 games at Class-A Wisconsin this season, batting .297 with 11 HR, 51 RBI and 15 SB.