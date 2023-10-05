Milwaukee Brewers thank fans; 'The end came too soon'

article

The Milwaukee Brewers sent a message to all its fans on Thursday, Oct. 5 thanking them for all of their support during the 2023 season. The message comes after the Brewers lost game 2 of the Wild Card series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday evening.

The message posted to social media and sent in emails reads as follows:

"We are all feeling a little heartbroken this morning. To our fans, we share your pain.

"The end came too soon, but we can't thank you enough for the way you supported us all season. You kept American Family Field rocking all summer and helped lift us to 92 wins and a division title. You made it an unforgettable ride, start to finish.

"We'll be back strong next spring. It's never too soon to start looking forward, and we'll be fueled to make the 2024 season a memorable summer for all of us."

The NL Central champion Brewers have dropped nine of their last 10 playoff games, a stretch that started with their Game 7 home loss to the Dodgers in the 2018 NL Championship Series.

What's next?

Attention in Milwaukee now turns to the future of Craig Counsell, who has managed the Brewers since 2015 and has guided them to five playoff appearances over the last six seasons. Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio has said the team wants Counsell back, but he hasn’t indicated whether he wants to return.