Milwaukee Brewers stun Cincinnati Reds, win 13th in a row, 10-8

The Brief The Brewers won their 13th game in a row against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, Aug. 15. The final in this one, 10-8 in favor of Milwaukee. The Brewers were down 8-1 after two complete innings and stunned the Reds with nine unanswered runs.



Huge comeback for Crew

Rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski lasted only 1 1/3 innings Friday night in the All-Star 's return to the Milwaukee Brewers after a stint on the injured list. The rookie threw 54 pitches in his return, giving up four hits and five earned runs. He also hit Tyler Stephenson after his third strikeout. Then Misiorowski walked three straight batters before being pulled, and the Reds wound up scoring seven for an 8-1 lead after two innings.

But then Milwaukee went on to score nine unanswered runs with steady bats and speed on the bases. That included Christian Yelich's hot bat – he went 4-5 with two home runs.

Yelich had an RBI double in the third before Andrew Vaughn hit his 14th homer — a three-run shot — and Brice Turang's RBI double to cut it to 8-6. Yelich had a two-run single in the fourth to tie it at 8-all and then hit his 26th homer — a one-out, solo shot off Scott Barlow (6-1) in the sixth to give the Brewers the lead.

Brandon Lockridge went 3 for 5 and doubled off Sam Moll with two outs in the seventh before scoring on a wild pitch for an insurance run.

Late in the game on Friday, chants of "Let's go, Brewers!" could be heard throughout Cincinnati's ballpark.

The last time the Brewers won 13 games in a row was the start of the 1987 season. Milwaukee has never won 14 in a row – something the team could accomplish on Saturday, Aug. 16.