Milwaukee Brewers spring training tickets for 2024 now on sale

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Tuesday, Nov. 28 that 2024 spring training tickets are now on sale.

The team is inviting Brewers fans to make plans to visit American Family Fields of Phoenix – as baseball action will be heating up in the desert with spring training games.

Spring training will begin Feb. 24 with a road game against the San Diego Padres at the Peoria Sports Complex. The Brewers will host 16 games at American Family Fields of Phoenix in 2024, beginning with the home opener on Feb. 25 against the Colorado Rockies.

Milwaukee is slated for 32 games in Arizona, including three split-squad dates. The Brewers will host each Cactus League opponent at least once, including National League Central rivals the Cincinnati Reds on Feb. 26 and the Chicago Cubs on Feb. 28. The Arizona Diamondbacks (March 15 and March 24) and Colorado Rockies (Feb. 25 and March 25) will each come to American Family Fields of Phoenix twice.

The Brewers will play each Cactus League opponent at least once on the road and will travel to face the Seattle Mariners (March 14 and March 22) and Chicago Cubs (March 12 and March 23) twice.

Milwaukee will conclude Cactus League play on March 26 against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick before breaking camp to face the New York Mets on Opening Day at Citi Field on March 28.