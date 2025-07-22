Brewers, Mariners square up; Milwaukee look to win 12th in a row
SEATTLE - The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to secure the team's 12th victory in a row when they take on the Mariners in Seattle on Tuesday evening, July 22.
Can the Crew do it?
What we know:
The Brewers are the hottest team in Major League Baseball right now. The team has gone 13-3 in July and were 20 games over .500 going into the Tuesday evening game.
The Chicago Cubs are second in the National League Central Division, followed by the Cincinnati Reds, St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates.
On the mound
Dig deeper:
Pitching for the Brewers on Tuesday evening is rookie phenom, Jacob Misiorowski, known by fans as The Miz. Right now, Misiorowski holds a 4-1 record with a 2.81 ERA. The right-hander regularly throws pitches over 100 mph and has logged 33 strikeouts in his rookie season.
Scoring summary
By the numbers:
- 1st inning: 0-0
- 2nd inning: 0-0
- 3rd inning: 0-0
- 4th inning: 0-0
- 5th inning: 0-0
- 6th inning: Cal Raleigh homers to right field. Mariners 1, Brewers 0
- 7th inning: 1-0
The Source: The information in this post was provided by FOX Sports and The Associated Press.