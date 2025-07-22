Brewers, Mariners square up; Milwaukee look to win 12th in a row

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners square off at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday evening, July 22. Brewers rookie phenom Jacob Misiorowski is starting on the mound for Milwaukee. The Brewers are trying to secure their 12th victory in a row. If that happens, George Webb restaurants will be giving away thousands of hamburgers to hungry fans in the near future.



Can the Crew do it?

What we know:

The Brewers are the hottest team in Major League Baseball right now. The team has gone 13-3 in July and were 20 games over .500 going into the Tuesday evening game.

The Chicago Cubs are second in the National League Central Division, followed by the Cincinnati Reds, St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates.

On the mound

Dig deeper:

Pitching for the Brewers on Tuesday evening is rookie phenom, Jacob Misiorowski, known by fans as The Miz. Right now, Misiorowski holds a 4-1 record with a 2.81 ERA. The right-hander regularly throws pitches over 100 mph and has logged 33 strikeouts in his rookie season.

Scoring summary

By the numbers:

1st inning: 0-0

2nd inning: 0-0

3rd inning: 0-0

4th inning: 0-0

5th inning: 0-0

6th inning: Cal Raleigh homers to right field. Mariners 1, Brewers 0

7th inning: 1-0

