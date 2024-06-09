Expand / Collapse search

Brewers fall in Detroit, Tigers score 8 runs in 5th inning

By Dana Gauruder
Published  June 9, 2024 3:43pm CDT
Milwaukee Brewers
Associated Press
article

Mark Canha of the Detroit Tigers scores on a sacrifice fly on June 9. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Jake Rogers hit a three-run homer to cap an eight-run fifth inning, Tarik Skubal earned his eighth win of the season and the Detroit Tigers rolled to a 10-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The eight-run inning was a season high for the Tigers, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Gio Urshela and Zach McKinstry each contributed a two-run single. Riley Greene finished with two doubles and an RBI.

Skubal (8-1) allowed one run and five hits while striking out 10 in 6 2/3 innings. The strikeout total was his second-highest this season. He fanned 12 against the New York Yankees on May 5.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Milwaukee starter Bryse Wilson (3-3) was charged with seven runs in 4 1/3 innings. The NL Central leaders hadn't allowed double-digit runs since April 28.

Brice Turang's run-scoring triple in the seventh ended Skubal's shutout bid.

Featured

Brewers' Racing Sausages Run/Walk raising money for a cause
article

Brewers' Racing Sausages Run/Walk raising money for a cause

This month will mark the 31st anniversary of the first Brewers Sausage Race, and next month marks the 26th Annual 5K & 10K Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk.

Detroit scored twice in the first inning, highlighted by Greene's RBI double.

Urshela drove in the first two runs during the Tigers' fifth-inning outburst. McKinstry's bloop two-run single was followed by Andy Ibanez's RBI single. Rogers' opposite-field drive off Hoby Milner, his fifth homer of the season, made it 10-0.

Day of rest

Milwaukee C/DH William Contreras had his streak of 101 consecutive games played – all starts – snapped. Contreras got the day off after hitting .157 in the previous 12 games.

Up next

Brewers: RHP Colin Rea (4-2, 3.53 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game home series against Toronto on Monday night.