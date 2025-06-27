Expand / Collapse search

Brewers outlast Rockies, Jackson Chourio hits 3-run homer

By AP Author
Published  June 27, 2025 10:41pm CDT
Jackson Chourio hits a three-run homer in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The Brewers beat the Rockies 10-6 at American Family Field on Friday night.
    • Jackson Chourio hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning.
    • Jose Quintana allowed four runs en route to his sixth win of the season.

MILWAUKEE - Jackson Chourio hit a three-run home run, Brice Turang added two RBIs and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 10-6 on Friday night.

By the numbers:

José Quintana (6-2) gave up four runs on seven hits with five strikeouts across 5 2/3 innings as the 46-36 Brewers improved to a season-high 10 games over .500.

Braxton Fulford had three hits and three RBIs for the Rockies, who have lost four in a row and seven of their last eight games.

Kyle Freeland (1-9) gave up six runs on eight hits and three walks in four innings pitched.

Chourio hit a run-scoring groundout and Christian Yelich followed with a two-run double in the eighth to cap the scoring. Yelich has a 10-game hitting streak and in his last 28 games is batting .386 (44 for 114) with eight home runs and 33 RBIs.

William Contreras led off the fifth with a single, advanced to second on an error, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Isaac Collins and then scored on a balk by Jimmy Herget, who replaced Freeland to open the inning, to make it 7-4 in the fifth.

Thairo Estrada had three hits including a two-run single in Colorado's three-run fifth. Fulford hit a run-scoring double in the sixth two-run double in the eighth.

Milwaukee's Caleb Durbin had three hits.

Dig deeper:

Contreras led off the fourth with a single, Collins followed with another and Rhys Hoskins drew a walk before Turang hit a two-run single. After back-to-back fly outs, Hoskins scored on a single by Sal Frelick and Chourio’s homer made it 6-0.

Milwaukee is 39-9 this season when scoring at least four runs and 7-27 when scoring three runs or fewer.

What's next:

Colorado's Antonio Senzatela (3-10, 6.48 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Saturday against Milwaukee's Quinn Priester (5-2, 3.68).

The Source: The Associated Press provided this report.

