Brewers lose to Reds, Elvin Rodríguez surrenders 4 homers in start

TJ Friedl went 4 for 5 and hit one of Cincinnati’s four homers off Elvin Rodríguez as the Reds’ lineup finally awoke in an 11-7 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.

Blake Dunn, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Jose Trevino also went deep to help the Reds snap a four-game skid and end the Brewers’ four-game winning streak.

The Reds had totaled 14 hits and endured a 35-inning scoreless streak over their last four games, but they jumped all over Rodríguez (0-2) on Saturday.

Elly De La Cruz drew a two-out walk and came all the way home from first on Gavin Lux’s bloop double in the first. After retiring his first two batters in the second, Rodríguez gave up a homer to Dunn, a single to Trevino and a two-run blast by Friedl.

Encarnacion-Strand led off the fourth with a 451-foot drive off the center-field scoreboard and Trevino added a two-run shot later in the inning to put Cincinnati ahead 7-0.

Milwaukee's Sal Frelick went 4 for 5 with two singles, a double and a triple.

Reds starter Brady Singer (2-0) allowed five runs – three earned – and nine hits in five innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

Oliver Dunn’s two-run, two-out double in the seventh cut Cincinnati’s lead to 10-7 and brought the tying run to the plate, but Tony Santillan struck out Isaac Collins to end the threat.

Pressed into a rotation spot because of multiple injuries to Milwaukee’s pitching staff, Rodríguez has given up 11 runs over nine innings in two starts.

The Reds also got some good news Friday night when Chase Burns, the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft, made his pro debut. He threw four shutout innings with six strikeouts for Single-A Dayton in a 7-0 loss to West Michigan. He gave up one hit and one walk.

Right-hander Carson Spiers (0-1, 1.50 ERA) pitches for Cincinnati and right-hander Chad Patrick (0-0, 3.18) starts for Milwaukee on Sunday.