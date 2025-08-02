Brewers beat Nationals, Christian Yelich hits team-leading 21st homer

article

The Brief The Brewers beat the Nationals 8-2 on the road Saturday. Christian Yelich hit his team-leading 21st home run of the season. Milwaukee has the best record in the majors and a two-game lead over the Cubs.



Christian Yelich homered, Brandon Woodruff pitched six effective innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Washington Nationals 8-2 on Saturday.

Big picture view:

With the majors' best record at 66-44, Milwaukee is 22 games over .500 for the first time this season. It also has a two-game lead in the NL Central over the Chicago Cubs, who lost 4-3 to Baltimore.

The Brewers have won 17 of their last 21 overall and 20 of their last 26 road games.

By the numbers:

Robert Hassell III homered for Washington (44-66), which fell to a season-high 22 games below .500. The Nationals managed a season-low two hits.

The Brewers scored three runs in the first inning off Jake Irvin (8-6). Yelich, Isaac Collins and Blake Perkins delivered consecutive RBI singles.

Yelich hit his team-leading 21st homer on the first pitch of the third, a shot to center.

Woodruff (3-0) allowed one hit and struck out eight. He walked Riley Adams ahead of Hassell's second homer in the third.

Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick left in the fourth because of left knee soreness. The team said it was a precautionary move.

Frelick, a Gold Glove winner last season, was on the injured list last month for a left hamstring strain.

Dig deeper:

Milwaukee’s three-run first allowed Woodruff to pitch with a lead his entire outing.

Woodruff improved to 5-0 with a 1.50 ERA in nine career appearances against Washington. He has 63 strikeouts and five walks in 48 innings against the Nationals.

What's next:

Milwaukee All-Star RHP Jacob Misiorowski (4-1, 2.70 ERA) faces Washington RHP Brad Lord (2-5, 3.27 ERA) in a matchup of rookies as the series concludes Sunday.