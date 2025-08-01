Milwaukee Brewers beat Nationals, Blake Perkins homers twice
WASHINGTON - Blake Perkins hit his first two home runs of the season and drove in three runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Washington Nationals 16-9 on Friday night.
By the numbers:
William Contreras homered as part of a five-hit night and Andrew Vaughn went deep for the sixth time in 17 games with Milwaukee, which finished with a season-high 25 hits. All nine offensive starters had at least one hit and one run for the Brewers, who have won 16 of 20.
Paul DeJong homered in the third inning for Washington, which is a season high-tying 21 games under .500. The Nationals trailed 16-4 before a five-run ninth.
Perkins hit a solo home run in the second and a two-run shot in the fifth off Nationals starter Mitchell Parker (7-11). The outfielder missed the Brewers’ first 96 games with a fractured right shin and made only his seventh start of the season as Milwaukee placed center fielder Jackson Chourio on the injured list with a right hamstring strain.
Milwaukee went ahead when it opened the third with four consecutive singles, and Danny Jansen’s sacrifice fly made it 3-1. Two batters later, Andruw Monasterio had a two-run double, then came around on Joey Ortiz’s RBI double.
Parker allowed eight runs and 12 hits in four-plus innings. He is 0-2 with a 15.58 ERA in two starts against Milwaukee this season.
Brewers starter José Quintana (8-4) allowed two runs and struck out four in five innings.
Dig deeper:
Monasterio’s two-out, two-run double in the third allowed Milwaukee to erupt for a big inning early.
The 25 hits were tied for the third most in Brewers history. It was the team’s most in a game since a 26-hit effort on Aug. 2, 2010, at the Chicago Cubs.
What's next:
Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff (2-0, 2.01 ERA) starts against Nationals RHP Jake Irvin (8-5, 4.69) on Saturday.
