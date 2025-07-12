Brewers walk off Nationals, Caleb Durbin single caps 3-run rally

article

Caleb Durbin hit an RBI single with one out in the ninth inning to cap a three-run rally and give Milwaukee a 6-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday, the Brewers sixth consecutive victory.

Jackson Chourio singled to open the ninth against Kyle Finnegan (1-3), who came on to open the inning. Christian Yelich walked on four pitches and Andrew Vaughn followed with a two-run double to right-center to make it 5-all.

Pinch-runner Andruw Monasterio took third on a groundout. Brice Turang was walked intentionally and advanced to second on defensive indifference. Durbin then sliced a singled down the right-field line.

Rookie Brady House had his first two career homers for the Nationals, including a two-run shot in the eighth that put Washington up 4-3. CJ Abrams added a sacrifice fly in the ninth to make it 5-3.

Grant Anderson (2-3) pitched the ninth.

The Brewers erased a 2-0 deficit with three runs in the fourth off Shinnosuke Ogasawara, making his second major league start after nine seasons in Japan.

Sal Frelick was hit by a pitch to open and William Contreras singled. Jackson Chourio followed with an RBI double to left then after an out, Vaughn lined a two-run double.

Daylen Lile staked the Nationals to a 1-0 lead against Brandon Woodruff in the second with a two-out solo homer. House made it 2-0 in the fourth with his first career home run.

After giving up one run in the ninth, Anderson struck out Nathaniel Lowe to end the inning with runners on first and second.

Vaughn, recalled Monday from Triple-A Nashville, has an RBI in each of his first five games with the Brewers, extending his franchise record.

What's next:

RHP Freddy Peralta (10-4, 2.74 ERA) starts for the Brewers on Sunday, RHP Jake Irvin (7-4, 4.78) for the Nationals.