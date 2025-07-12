Expand / Collapse search

Brewers walk off Nationals, Caleb Durbin single caps 3-run rally

By Jim Hoehn
Published  July 12, 2025 6:26pm CDT
Associated Press
Caleb Durbin celebrates with his teammates after hitting a walk-off RBI single against the Washington Nationals. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

    • The Brewers beat the Nationals 6-5 at American Family Field on Saturday.
    • Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run double to tie it in the ninth before Durbin's walk-off.
    • Brandon Woodruff allowed two runs and finished with 10 strikeouts.

MILWAUKEE - Caleb Durbin hit an RBI single with one out in the ninth inning to cap a three-run rally and give Milwaukee a 6-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday, the Brewers sixth consecutive victory.

By the numbers:

Jackson Chourio singled to open the ninth against Kyle Finnegan (1-3), who came on to open the inning. Christian Yelich walked on four pitches and Andrew Vaughn followed with a two-run double to right-center to make it 5-all.

Pinch-runner Andruw Monasterio took third on a groundout. Brice Turang was walked intentionally and advanced to second on defensive indifference. Durbin then sliced a singled down the right-field line.

Rookie Brady House had his first two career homers for the Nationals, including a two-run shot in the eighth that put Washington up 4-3. CJ Abrams added a sacrifice fly in the ninth to make it 5-3.

Grant Anderson (2-3) pitched the ninth.

The Brewers erased a 2-0 deficit with three runs in the fourth off Shinnosuke Ogasawara, making his second major league start after nine seasons in Japan.

Sal Frelick was hit by a pitch to open and William Contreras singled. Jackson Chourio followed with an RBI double to left then after an out, Vaughn lined a two-run double.

Daylen Lile staked the Nationals to a 1-0 lead against Brandon Woodruff in the second with a two-out solo homer. House made it 2-0 in the fourth with his first career home run.

Dig deeper:

After giving up one run in the ninth, Anderson struck out Nathaniel Lowe to end the inning with runners on first and second.

Vaughn, recalled Monday from Triple-A Nashville, has an RBI in each of his first five games with the Brewers, extending his franchise record.

What's next:

RHP Freddy Peralta (10-4, 2.74 ERA) starts for the Brewers on Sunday, RHP Jake Irvin (7-4, 4.78) for the Nationals.

The Source: The Associated Press provided this report.

