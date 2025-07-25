Milwaukee Brewers lose to Marlins, Miami plates 4 runs in 7th

article

The Brewers lost to the Marlins 5-1 at American Family Field on Friday. Jackson Chourio extended his hitting streak to a career-best 18 games. Aaron Ashby was credited with the loss for Milwaukee.



All-Star Kyle Stowers hit his 23rd homer and Otto Lopez capped off a three-hit day with a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning to lead the Miami Marlins to a 5-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.



Lopez's double against Rick Mears cleared the bases, although he only got credit for two RBIs because the third run scored on a fielding error by center fielder Blake Perkins. Aaron Ashby (1-1), who allowed the leadoff batter to reach on an infield single, took the loss.

Jackson Chourio hit his 17th homer for the Brewers, extending his hitting streak to a career-best 18 games. He's batting .367 (26 for 71) with four homers and 16 RBIs over that stretch.

Miami's Cal Quantrill struck out four while allowing three hits without a walk over five innings. Josh Simpson (1-0) worked a scoreless sixth.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta also went five innings and allowed one run. Stowers sent Peralta's 2-2 changeup over the wall in center in the third.



With one on and one out in the seventh and the game tied at 1-1, Brewers manager Pat Murphy replaced the left-hander Ashby with right-hander Mears, who walked the next two batters and then gave up Lopez's double.

Christian Yelich’s ninth-inning walk extended his on-base streak to 30 games, tying a career high for the Brewers veteran.



Brewers left-hander Jose Quintana (7-3, 3.49 ERA) faces Marlins right-hander Janson Junk (4-2, 3.09) on Saturday. Junk, who made five appearances for the Brewers last season, will be facing Milwaukee for the first time in his career.