Milwaukee Brewers lose to Marlins, Miami plates 4 runs in 7th

By Andrew Wagner
Published  July 25, 2025 6:36pm CDT
Milwaukee Brewers
Associated Press
article

Aaron Ashby pitches against the Miami Marlins. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The Brewers lost to the Marlins 5-1 at American Family Field on Friday.
    • Jackson Chourio extended his hitting streak to a career-best 18 games.
    • Aaron Ashby was credited with the loss for Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE - All-Star Kyle Stowers hit his 23rd homer and Otto Lopez capped off a three-hit day with a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning to lead the Miami Marlins to a 5-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

By the numbers:

Lopez's double against Rick Mears cleared the bases, although he only got credit for two RBIs because the third run scored on a fielding error by center fielder Blake Perkins. Aaron Ashby (1-1), who allowed the leadoff batter to reach on an infield single, took the loss.

Jackson Chourio hit his 17th homer for the Brewers, extending his hitting streak to a career-best 18 games. He's batting .367 (26 for 71) with four homers and 16 RBIs over that stretch.

Miami's Cal Quantrill struck out four while allowing three hits without a walk over five innings. Josh Simpson (1-0) worked a scoreless sixth.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta also went five innings and allowed one run. Stowers sent Peralta's 2-2 changeup over the wall in center in the third.

Dig deeper:

With one on and one out in the seventh and the game tied at 1-1, Brewers manager Pat Murphy replaced the left-hander Ashby with right-hander Mears, who walked the next two batters and then gave up Lopez's double.

Christian Yelich’s ninth-inning walk extended his on-base streak to 30 games, tying a career high for the Brewers veteran.

What's next:

Brewers left-hander Jose Quintana (7-3, 3.49 ERA) faces Marlins right-hander Janson Junk (4-2, 3.09) on Saturday. Junk, who made five appearances for the Brewers last season, will be facing Milwaukee for the first time in his career.

The Source: The Associated Pres provided this report.

Milwaukee BrewersSports