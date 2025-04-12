Diamondbacks walk off Brewers with 5-run, 9th-inning rally

article

The Brief The Brewers lost to the Diamondbacks 5-4 on the road Saturday night. After 17 scoreless innings to start the series, Arizona scored five runs in the ninth. The loss snapped Milwaukee's five-game winning streak.



Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded to cap a five-run ninth inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to stun the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Saturday night.

By the numbers:

Alec Thomas’ one-out triple off the wall drove in Arizona’s first run of the series. Garrett Hampson walked on four pitches, and Corbin Carroll followed with a two-run double off the wall.

Geraldo Perdomo walked and Jake McCarthy, 2 for 30 entering the at-bat, tied it with a single to right. Josh Naylor was walked intentionally to load the bases for Gurriel, who hit a drive to right, with Perdomo easily beating Sal Frelick's throw home.

Former Brewers ace Corbin Burnes, making his first Chase Field start since signing a six-year, $210 million contract with Arizona, went six innings, giving up four hits, including Jackson Chourio’s towering home run to left-center – his fifth of the season.

Ryne Nelson (1-0) pitched the final three innings for Arizona, giving up one run.

Chourio’s homer to left-center, measured at 448 feet, was his fifth of the season and came in the sixth inning to make it 3-0.

Burnes threw 88 pitches, 55 for strikes. He retired 11 of the last 12 batters he faced, with Chourio’s homer the exception.

Chad Patrick started for Milwaukee and went 4 1/3 innings, giving up five hits, walking two and striking out three.

Carroll's double high off the wall in center made it 4-3 and put the tying run in scoring position in the ninth.

Big picture view:

Arizona was scoreless in the first 17 innings, losing 7-0 on Friday night.

What's next:

Freddy Peralta (1-1, 2.00) goes for Milwaukee against fellow RHP Zac Gallen (1-2, 5.28) on Sunday in the series finale.