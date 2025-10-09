Brewers-Cubs score: Chicago strikes first in NLDS Game 4

article

The Brief The Brewers face the Cubs in NLDS Game 4 on Thursday night, Oct. 9. Milwaukee leads the best-of-five series 2-1 over Chicago. If necessary, Game 5 will be played Saturday at American Family Field.



The Brewers look to put away the division rival Cubs in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Thursday.

Milwaukee leads the best-of-five series 2-1 after a 9-3 win Saturday and 7-3 win on Monday. Chicago won Game 3 on Wednesday night, 4-3. If necessary, Game 5 will be in Milwaukee on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies in extra innings on Thursday night to advance to the National League Championship Series. They will face whoever wins the Brewers-Cubs series.

Scoring summary

By the numbers:

1st Inning: Cubs 3, Brewers 0

Cubs 3, Brewers 0: Ian Happ homers to right, Nico Hoener and Kyle Tucker score

