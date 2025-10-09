Expand / Collapse search

Brewers-Cubs score: Chicago strikes first in NLDS Game 4

Published  October 9, 2025 8:09pm CDT
Milwaukee Brewers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Jackson Chourio hits a single during the third inning against the Chicago Cubs in NLDS Game 4. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The Brewers face the Cubs in NLDS Game 4 on Thursday night, Oct. 9.
    • Milwaukee leads the best-of-five series 2-1 over Chicago.
    • If necessary, Game 5 will be played Saturday at American Family Field.

CHICAGO - The Brewers look to put away the division rival Cubs in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Thursday. 

Milwaukee leads the best-of-five series 2-1 after a 9-3 win Saturday and 7-3 win on Monday. Chicago won Game 3 on Wednesday night, 4-3. If necessary, Game 5 will be in Milwaukee on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies in extra innings on Thursday night to advance to the National League Championship Series. They will face whoever wins the Brewers-Cubs series.

Scoring summary

By the numbers:

1st Inning: Cubs 3, Brewers 0

  • Cubs 3, Brewers 0: Ian Happ homers to right, Nico Hoener and Kyle Tucker score

The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from the Brewers, MLB and FOX Sports. The Associated Press contributed.

