Brewers-Cubs score: Chicago leads NLDS Game 3

article

The Brief The Brewers face the Cubs in NLDS Game 3 at Wrigley Field on Wednesday. Milwaukee leads the series 2-0 and would advance to the NLCS with a win. If necessary, Game 4 will be played in Chicago on Thursday.



The Milwaukee Brewers will look to complete a National League Division Series sweep of the division rival Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

Milwaukee leads the best-of-five series 2-0 after a 9-3 win Saturday and 7-3 win on Monday. If necessary, Game 4 would be played in Chicago on Thursday, followed by Game 5 in Milwaukee on Saturday.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Quinn Priester started for the Brewers, his postseason debut. He finished 13-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 132 strikeouts in the regular season. Jameson Taillon started opposite Priester for the Cubs.

Scoring summary

By the numbers:

1st inning: Cubs 4, Brewers 1

Brewers 1, Cubs 0: Sal Frelick sacrifice fly to left, Christian Yelich scores from third

Brewers 1, Cubs 1: Michael Bush solo home run to right

Cubs 3, Brewers 1: Pete Crow-Armstrong singles to right, Nico Hoerner and Kyle Tucker Score

Cubs 4, Brewers 1: Nick Mears wild pitch, Ian Happ scores from third

4th inning: Cubs 4, Brewers 2

Cubs 4, Brewers 2: Jake Bauers singles to center, Sal Frelick scores from second

Featured article

Wisconsin Live Desk hits

Local perspective:

In case you missed it, here are some highlights from Wednesday's extended Wisconsin Live Desk on FOX LOCAL before the game.