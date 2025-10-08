Brewers-Cubs score: Chicago leads NLDS Game 3
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers will look to complete a National League Division Series sweep of the division rival Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, Oct. 8.
Milwaukee leads the best-of-five series 2-0 after a 9-3 win Saturday and 7-3 win on Monday. If necessary, Game 4 would be played in Chicago on Thursday, followed by Game 5 in Milwaukee on Saturday.
Quinn Priester started for the Brewers, his postseason debut. He finished 13-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 132 strikeouts in the regular season. Jameson Taillon started opposite Priester for the Cubs.
Scoring summary
By the numbers:
1st inning: Cubs 4, Brewers 1
- Brewers 1, Cubs 0: Sal Frelick sacrifice fly to left, Christian Yelich scores from third
- Brewers 1, Cubs 1: Michael Bush solo home run to right
- Cubs 3, Brewers 1: Pete Crow-Armstrong singles to right, Nico Hoerner and Kyle Tucker Score
- Cubs 4, Brewers 1: Nick Mears wild pitch, Ian Happ scores from third
4th inning: Cubs 4, Brewers 2
- Cubs 4, Brewers 2: Jake Bauers singles to center, Sal Frelick scores from second
