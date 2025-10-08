Expand / Collapse search

Brewers-Cubs score: Chicago leads NLDS Game 3

Published  October 8, 2025 4:09pm CDT
Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich hits a double against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of NLDS Game 3 at Wrigley Field on Oct. 8. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The Brewers face the Cubs in NLDS Game 3 at Wrigley Field on Wednesday.
    • Milwaukee leads the series 2-0 and would advance to the NLCS with a win.
    • If necessary, Game 4 will be played in Chicago on Thursday.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers will look to complete a National League Division Series sweep of the division rival Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

Milwaukee leads the best-of-five series 2-0 after a 9-3 win Saturday and 7-3 win on Monday. If necessary, Game 4 would be played in Chicago on Thursday, followed by Game 5 in Milwaukee on Saturday.

Quinn Priester started for the Brewers, his postseason debut. He finished 13-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 132 strikeouts in the regular season. Jameson Taillon started opposite Priester for the Cubs.

Scoring summary

By the numbers:

1st inning: Cubs 4, Brewers 1

  • Brewers 1, Cubs 0: Sal Frelick sacrifice fly to left, Christian Yelich scores from third
  • Brewers 1, Cubs 1: Michael Bush solo home run to right
  • Cubs 3, Brewers 1: Pete Crow-Armstrong singles to right, Nico Hoerner and Kyle Tucker Score
  • Cubs 4, Brewers 1: Nick Mears wild pitch, Ian Happ scores from third

4th inning: Cubs 4, Brewers 2

  • Cubs 4, Brewers 2: Jake Bauers singles to center, Sal Frelick scores from second

Buddy on the Brewers; Sal Frelick finds home in Best Buddies chapter
Buddy on the Brewers; Sal Frelick finds home in Best Buddies chapter

There’s a story taking place off the field that may give the Milwaukee community another reason to support the Brew Crew.

Wisconsin Live Desk hits

Local perspective:

In case you missed it, here are some highlights from Wednesday's extended Wisconsin Live Desk on FOX LOCAL before the game.

Look at Brewers history using bobbleheads

Look at Brewers history using bobbleheads

FOX6's Ted Perry brings you a rather unique way of explaining Brewers history. He calls it Brewers bobblehead theater.

The griddy: Who hit it better?

The griddy: Who hit it better?

Before the Brewers take on the Cubs in NLDS Game 3, FOX6's Sam Kraemer and Ted Perry showed off their dance moves on Wisconsin Live Desk.

