Brewers lose to Cubs, hold NL Central lead after pivotal series

The Brief The Brewers lost to the Cubs 10-3 at American Family Field on Wednesday afternoon. Freddy Peralta allowed a season-high five runs in four innings. Milwaukee leads Chicago by one game in the NL Central.



Michael Busch homered on the game’s first pitch, Moisés Ballesteros hit a bases-clearing double and the Chicago Cubs trounced the Milwaukee Brewers 10-3 on Wednesday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Big picture view:

Milwaukee leads Chicago by one game in the NL Central. The teams meet once more this season, a five-game series at Chicago from Aug. 18-21.

By the numbers:

Ian Happ homered, Pete Crow-Armstrong went 3 for 4 with two doubles and Kyle Tucker was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Cubs.

Milwaukee’s William Contreras had his fifth career two-homer game. The two-time All-Star had homered just once since May 23.

Cubs starter Shota Imanaga (8-4) struck out eight, walked none and gave up three runs and five hits in five innings.

Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta (12-5), who had won his last seven starts, allowed a season-high five runs in four innings.

Busch opened the game with a 388-foot shot to right for his 21st homer.

Contreras answered in the bottom half with his first homer since June 14. He led off the fourth with an opposite-field shot to right.

The Cubs padded their lead with three runs in the sixth and two in the ninth.

Dig deeper:

Crow-Armstrong hit a grounder that glanced off the glove of diving second baseman Brice Turang and into right field for a double that made it 2-1 in the third. Ballesteros hit his three-run double later in the inning.

Peralta struck out three and has 1,083 for his career, passing Teddy Higuera (1,081) for third in franchise history. He trails Yovani Gallardo (1,226) and Ben Sheets (1,206).

What's next:

Cade Horton (4-3, 3.67) pitches for the Cubs on Friday in the opener of a series against visiting Baltimore. José Quintana (7-4, 3.50) is the Brewers' scheduled starter for Friday as they welcome Washington and Mitchell Parker (7-10, 4.91).