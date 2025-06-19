Brewers outslug Cubs; Hoskins, Durbin, Collins homer for Milwaukee
CHICAGO - Isaac Collins hit a three-run homer, rookie Caleb Durbin added a two-run drive and the Milwaukee Brewers held off the Chicago Cubs 8-7 on Thursday.
By the numbers:
Rhys Hoskins lofted a solo shot, and Christian Yelich, Jackson Chuorio and Joey Ortiz had two hits apiece to help the Brewers close within 5 1/2 games of first-place Chicago in the NL Central.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
Pete Crow-Armstrong lined his 20th home run, and Dansby Swanson and Ian Happ also went deep for the Cubs before a season-high crowd of 41,078 on a breezy afternoon at Wrigley Field.
Chicago nearly came back from a five-run deficit, but Trevor Megill worked around a walk in the ninth for his 16th save.
Freddy Peralta (7-4) allowed three runs and two hits in five innings for the win.
Jameson Taillon (7-4) was tagged for five runs and eight hits in four innings after winning his five previous starts.
Crow-Armstrong’s line shot to right field in the first gave Chicago a 2-1 lead.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Hoskins' solo drive and Durbin's two-run homer put Milwaukee ahead 4-2 in the second.
The Brewers upped it to 5-2 in the third before Swanson’s 14th homer cut it to 5-3 in the fourth.
Featured
Collins connected on his second homer in two games in the fifth, extending Milwaukee’s lead to 8-3. Happ’s two-run drive in the seventh made it 8-5.
The Cubs closed to 8-7 in the eighth, scoring on Carson Kelly’s RBI groundout and Nico Hoerner’s infield single against reliever Abner Uribe.
Dig deeper:
Megill walked Happ to start the ninth, but struck out Kyle Tucker. Seiya Suzuki then bounced into a game-ending double play.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Crow-Armstrong became the first player to reach 20 homers and 20 stolen bases this season.
What's next:
Brewers RHP Jacob Misiorowski (1-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second career start Friday at Minnesota agaianst RHP Joe Ryan (7-2, 2.93).
The Cubs hadn’t announced a scheduled starter for Friday afternoon against Seattle. RHP George Kirby (1-3, 5.96 ERA) pitches for the Mariners.
The Source: The Associated Press provided this report.