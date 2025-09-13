article

The Brief The Brewers have become the first major league team to clinch a playoff spot. Milwaukee clinched with the Mets' loss to the Rangers on Saturday. The Brewers and Cardinals play Saturday night on FOX6 and FOX One.



The Milwaukee Brewers have become the first major league team to clinch a playoff spot this season.

Local perspective:

The Brewers host the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. with coverage starting at 7 p.m. on FOX6 and FOX One.

Big picture view:

According to MLB, the New York Mets’ 3-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Saturday sealed at least a National League wild card for the Brewers as they got ready to play Saturday night against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The NL Central-leading Brewers own the best record in the majors.

This marks the seventh time in the last eight seasons that the Brewers have qualified for the playoffs, though they haven’t won a postseason series since reaching Game 7 of the National League Championship Series in 2018. They had made a total of two postseason appearances from 1983-2017.

When can I get postseason gear?

What you can do:

Fans who want to be first to secure 2025 postseason gear can visit the Brewers Team Store now at American Family Field. T-shirts are currently available with new merchandise coming in daily.

The Brewers Team Store will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

When can I get postseason tickets?

What you can do:

Details regarding postseason ticket availability will be provided next week, the Brewers said. In the meantime, fans can secure seats in advance to 2025 postseason home games now with the purchase of a partial or full season seat membership for 2026.