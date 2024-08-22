Brewers lose to Cardinals, Nick Mears surrenders 3 runs in relief

article

Rookie Victor Scott II had three hits and scored the run that snapped a scoreless tie in the seventh, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 3-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

Masyn Winn and Alec Burleson each added two hits apiece in the nine-hit attack for St. Louis.

The Cardinals won the final two games to take the series after losing seven of their previous nine games.

The Central Division-leading Brewers had won six consecutive games before the consecutive losses to the second-place Cardinals, who still trail Milwaukee by 10 games.

Milwaukee recorded just three hits, with only one after the first inning. After William Contreras, their third batter in the lineup, singled, the Brewers did not get another hit until the ninth inning with one out.

Andrew Kittridge (2-4) picked up the win with one inning of work. Ryan Helsley pitched the ninth to earn his major league-leading 39th save in 42 opportunities.

Nick Mears (1-5) gave up all three runs on three hits and a walk while recording just two outs in the Cardinals' three-run seventh.

The Cardinals loaded the bases on three singles with one out. Willson Contreras drew a walk on a 3-2 fastball to score Scott for the game’s first run. Brendan Donovan hit a bloop to shallow center, but Garrett Mitchell threw out Contreras at second base. Winn scored on the force out to chase Mears.

Nolan Arenado singled off reliever Bryse Wilson for the final run.

Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta threw 92 pitches in five innings in his 26th start of the season. He allowed three hits and no runs with two walks and two strikeouts.

Miles Mikolas went six innings. He gave up no runs and allowed two hits with three strikeouts and a walk, throwing 90 pitches. He hasn't defeated the Brewers at Busch Stadium since Aug. 14, 2022.

Transactions

The Brewers optioned INF Tyler Black to Triple-A Nashville.

Training room

Brewers: OF Blake Perkins (right calf strain) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.

Up next

Brewers: RHP Aaron Civale (4-8, 4.78) will face A’s LHP JP Sears (10-8, 4.15) in Oakland. Civale is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA in two career starts against Oakland, both coming with Cleveland.