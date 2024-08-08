Brewers rout Braves, complete 3-game sweep in Atlanta

article

Milwaukee rookie Jackson Chourio hit two two-run home runs, part of a six-homer, 20-hit barrage by the Brewers as they swept the Atlanta Braves with a 16-7 victory Thursday.

This was just the fourth sweep of the Braves for the NL Central-leading Brewers and second in Atlanta. The other was in 2016. The Braves, who gave up 36 hits over the past two games and were outscored 34-12 in this series, are on a five-game losing streak.

In addition to the 20-year-old Chourio, who went 3 for 5 with four RBIs, the Brewers received home runs from William Contreras, Garrett Mitchell, Willy Adames and Jake Bauers. Contreras went 3 for 5 with three RBIs, Sal Frelick was 4 for 5 with two RBIs and Mitchell went 2 for 4 with an RBI and three runs.

Atlanta's Austin Riley went 2 for 5 with a three-run homer, and Marcell Ozuna was 2 for 4 with two RBIs that included a 440-foot solo homer to left field.

Right-hander Frankie Montas pitched the first four innings for the Brewers, running into trouble in the third inning when Riley homered, but otherwise was nearly unhittable. His first five outs came on strikeouts, and he finished with seven Ks while allowing just two hits.

Right-hander Elvis Peguero (7-3) relieved Montas and picked up the victory, pitching a hitless fifth inning with one strikeout and one walk.

It was quite a contrast for Braves right-hander Charlie Morton, who allowed six runs to score in the first two innings with all on two outs. Morton (6-7) left after 2 2/3 innings, allowing nine hits and eights runs — all earned. He also gave up a career-worst four homers.

Infielder Luke Williams pitched the final two innings for the Braves, giving up four hits and two runs.

The Brewers took an 8-0 lead into the bottom of the third inning before Riley answered with his line-drive homer to left field. Milwaukee ended just about any doubts with five runs in the top of the fifth, with Chourio and Bauers each delivering two-run homers, to make it a 13-3 lead.

Brewers RHP Aaron Civale (2-8, 5.14) will start the opener of a three-game home series against Cincinnati on Friday. It's the beginning of a season-long 10-game homestand.