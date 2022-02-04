Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Brewers hire Rickie Weeks, player development role

By AP author
Published 
Milwaukee Brewers
Associated Press
MILWAUKEE - Former Milwaukee second baseman Rickie Weeks rejoined the Brewers on Friday as an assistant in player development.

The Brewers also hired former Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles third baseman Pedro Álvarez as an assistant in baseball operations and player development.

Weeks played for the Brewers in 2003 and from 2005-14. He was selected an All-Star in 2011.

He later played for the Seattle Mariners (2015), Arizona Diamondbacks (2016) and Tampa Bay Rays (2017). Weeks finished with a .246 batting average, .344 on-base percentage, 161 homers, 474 RBIs and 132 steals.

Álvarez played for the Pirates from 2010-15 and with the Orioles from 2016-18. He made the All-Star Game in 2013, when his 36 homers tied for the National League lead.

Álvarez had a career batting average of .236 with a .310 on-base percentage, 162 homers and 472 RBIs.

