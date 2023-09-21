Milwaukee Brewers postseason tickets on sale Friday

Milwaukee Brewers postseason tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.

The team wants there to be buying options for everyone – so no one has to miss any postseason baseball.

"Can buy single-game tickets or get ahead and buy 2024 season ticket packages that include this year's postseason," said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president of business operations. "We want to make sure our single-game buyers have the chance to experience postseason."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

For Schlesinger, it's the most wonderful time of the year.

"It’s a great time to be talking about postseason," he said. "The whole point is to bring joy and excitement and fun to our state and to our city. Whether you’re a hardcore baseball fan like me or a casual fan, it’s fun to see this team play, and it’s fun to dream what it can be."

American Family Field

The Brewers are inching closer to what would be their fifth postseason berth in the past six seasons.

"The reality is we control our destiny," said Schlesinger. "If we continue to win, we don’t have to worry about what anyone else does."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There’s been a lot of discussion about American Family Field funding this week. And as the team nears postseason baseball, they hope fans keep the main thing the main thing.

"We have some really good things on the business operations side to be proud of but candidly, that’s the background. That’s behind the scenes," Schlesinger said. "The stuff that is meaningful is the games on the field and what the players do."

The Brewers recommend buying postseason tickets online.