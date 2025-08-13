Brewers pound Pirates in Milwaukee; Crew wins 12th in a row

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers went to battle with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, Aug. 13. The Crew won the team's 12th victory in a row. With the victory, George Webb will be giving away free hamburgers; a date to be determined.



The Milwaukee Brewers pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates, 12-5, on Wednesday, Aug. 13 at American Family Field to secure the team's 12th consecutive victory.

With the Brewers' 12th victory, George Webb will now be giving away free hamburgers. The date will be revealed on Thursday, Aug. 14.

The 12 victories in a row and burger giveaway is something that has happened only twice since the 1940s, when the restaurant chain predicted the team would win 12 in a row. The first time it happened was April 1987 – Easter Sunday. The second time came during the 2018 season.

Scoring Summary

By the numbers:

Here is a breakdown of the scoring that happened at American Family Field on Wednesday.

Bottom of 3rd inning Sal Frelick singles to center field. Anthony Seigler scores. Brewers up 1-0 .Christian Yelich singles to right field. William Contreras to third. Sal Frelick scores. Brewers up 2-0 .

Sal Frelick singles to center field. Anthony Seigler scores. Brewers up 1-0 .

Christian Yelich singles to right field. William Contreras to third. Sal Frelick scores. Brewers up 2-0 .

Bottom of 4th inning Joey Ortiz singles to left field. Blake Perkins scores. Brewers up 3-0 .Sal Frelick doubles to deep right field. Joey Ortiz scores. Brewers up 4-0 .Isaac Collins doubles to left field. Sal Frelick scores. Brewers up 5-0 .William Contreras singles to left field. Isaac Collins scores. Brewers up 6-0 .

Joey Ortiz singles to left field. Blake Perkins scores. Brewers up 3-0 .

Sal Frelick doubles to deep right field. Joey Ortiz scores. Brewers up 4-0 .

Isaac Collins doubles to left field. Sal Frelick scores. Brewers up 5-0 .

William Contreras singles to left field. Isaac Collins scores. Brewers up 6-0 .

Top of 5th inning Pittsburgh's Bryan Reynolds homers to right field. Spencer Horwitz scores. Ronny Simon scores. Brewers lead 6-3 .

Pittsburgh's Bryan Reynolds homers to right field. Spencer Horwitz scores. Ronny Simon scores. Brewers lead 6-3 .

Top of 6th inning Pittsburgh's Bryan Reynolds homers to center field. Ronny Simon scores. Brewers lead 6-5 .

Pittsburgh's Bryan Reynolds homers to center field. Ronny Simon scores. Brewers lead 6-5 .

Bottom of 6th inning William Contreras singles to shallow right field. Sal Frelick scores. Joey Ortiz scores. Brewers extend lead 8-5 .

William Contreras singles to shallow right field. Sal Frelick scores. Joey Ortiz scores. Brewers extend lead 8-5 .

Bottom of 7th inning Joey Ortiz singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Anthony Seigler to third. Blake Perkins scores. Brewers up 9-5 .William Contreras walks. Sal Frelick to second. Joey Ortiz to third. Caleb Durbin scores. Brewers up 10-5 .Christian Yelich singles to center field. William Contreras to third. Sal Frelick scores. Joey Ortiz scores. Brewers up 12-5 .

Joey Ortiz singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Anthony Seigler to third. Blake Perkins scores. Brewers up 9-5 .

William Contreras walks. Sal Frelick to second. Joey Ortiz to third. Caleb Durbin scores. Brewers up 10-5 .

Christian Yelich singles to center field. William Contreras to third. Sal Frelick scores. Joey Ortiz scores. Brewers up 12-5 .

FINAL: Brewers 12, Pirates 5

