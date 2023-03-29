Brewers focused on being relentless to make 2023 a success

Motivation is easy to create in sports, especially with athletes. There are many things that could make it happen. However, with this Brewers team in 2023, collectively, it’s just one thing.

"There’s a little chip on everyone’s shoulder," said Hoby Milner.

After missing the postseason by just one game in 2022, the Brewers' approach to this season is connected to the way last season ended.

"We’re definitely, I wouldn’t say on edge, but we’re definitely putting pressure on the fact that we didn’t make it last year and four straight years prior to that, so there’s definitely a little bit of pressure to underline, for us to make it back," said Rowdy Tellez.

That disappointment isn’t a distraction. Instead, it’s fueled an attitude throughout spring training for Tellez and his teammates.

"We’re trying to use that pressure as fuel just to keep us going because we should be a really good team," Tellez said. "We are a really good team, so I think right now, we’re really focused on taking it day by day and getting ready. Once the season starts, it’s all games are on, and we’re ready to go."

Even though every year, it’s a new team and a new feeling in the clubhouse, a lot of the Brewers' culture continues.

The players get a lot of the credit for the continuity, and Tyler Naquin gives a lot of it to the manager, Craig Counsell.

"Being an ex-player for a long time, he knows what it takes and more," said Naquin. "It’s nice to be able to play for someone like that."

This season, that means coming to play every day in a particular way.

"Relentless is the right word," Naquin said. "It’s a long season, but it’s just like anything else. It’s just you do this every single day, and it’s the same motion, same thing every single day, so it’ll be fun."

Being relentless on the field is something that comes easy for Mike Brosseau.

"I think it’s going to kind of put us apart from the rest of the league," said Brosseau. "I think our identity is going to have to be, you know, 27 outs. We’re going to have to make people work for it. There’s no easy outs given on our side."

On the mound, it’s a similar approach for Milner.

"We want to be that team, like, we never take a pitch off," Milner said. "Because when you play against teams like that, those are mentally, like, grinding teams. Like, you can’t take a pitch off because they’re capitalizing on everything you take off, so that’s what we want to be this year."

They also see themselves as a team that hasn’t always gotten the respect they deserve, which is adding to the relentless approach.

"We’re a team that just kind of thrives on people kind of doubting us, and we’re going to be a big part of putting a lot of people back in their seat and just saying, ‘Oh, you guys are a little bit better than we thought,’" said Tellez.

"We just got to make sure that when a team plays us, they remember we play hard, and I think there’s going to be a lot of guys out here that go out there and prove that this year," Brosseau said.

The 162-game journey gets started Thursday in Chicago against the Cubs.

They'll have their home opener Monday when the Mets come to American Family Field.