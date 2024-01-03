Brewers acquire LHP Bryan Hudson from Dodgers

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Wednesday, Jan. 3 the team has acquired left-handed pitcher Bryan Hudson from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for left-handed pitcher Justin Chambers and a player to be named or cash.

A news release says Hudson, 26, made his Major League debut with the Dodgers this past season, making six relief appearances during four stints. He also appeared in 46 games (8 starts) at Triple-A Oklahoma City in 2023, going 5-2 with a 2.43 ERA while holding opponents to a .221 batting average with 86 strikeouts in 55.2 innings pitched.

Hudson was originally selected by the Chicago Cubs in the third round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of Alton High School in Alton, IL. He signed with the Dodgers as a free agent on Dec. 13, 2022.

Chambers, 18, was selected by Milwaukee in the 20th round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft out of Basha High School in Chandler, AZ. He has not made his professional debut.