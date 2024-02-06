Milwaukee Brewers Community Night schedule released for 2024

article

The Milwaukee Brewers released on Tuesday, Feb. 6 the 2024 Theme Night and Community Night schedule featuring special experiences at American Family Field with one-of-a-kind items for fans. Individual ticket packages for Theme and Community Nights and the Sunday Fun-Day Bundle are now on sale.

The full schedule for Theme Night and Community Night games follows:

April 26: Hockey Night, presented by Milwaukee Admirals (Sal Frelick Hockey Jersey)

May 9: Bark at the Park, presented by Fleet Farm (Brewers Beer Can Squeak Toy)

May 11: Star Wars Night™ , presented by 620 WTMJ (Brewers Reversible Dark vs. Light Side Shirt)

May 31: Happy Days (Bronze Fonz Bobblehead)

June 11: Pride Night, presented by Aurora Health Care® (Brewers Ball-In-Glove Logo Flag)

July 14: Cerveceros Day, presented by Sherwin-Williams (Brewers Beach Towel)

July 26: Yacht Rock Night, presented by Wintrust | Wisconsin’s Bank® (Brewers Captain’s Hat)

Aug. 11: Sesame Street Day (Bert & Ernie Bobblehead)

Aug. 16: Harry Potter™ Night (Hogwarts Themed Jersey)

Aug. 18: Negro Leagues Tribute Game, presented by Aurora Health Care® (Brewers Pan-African Cap)

Sept. 20: College Night, presented by Northwestern Mutual (Giveaway TBA)

Sept. 22: Hispanic Heritage Day, presented by Aurora Health Care® (Brewers Special T-Shirt)

Sept. 27: Country Music Night (Giveaway TBA)

Theme Night and Community Night ticket group packages, which include a seat to the game and a special promotional item, are available for groups of 20 or more by contacting the Group Sales office at 414-902-4777 (GRPS).

In addition, the Brewers announced that individual game tickets will go on sale for the 2024 season on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. Fans will want to mark their calendars to jump at the first opportunity to lock in seats for ALL 2024 home games including the 2024 Home Opener as the Brew Crew takes on the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, April 2.