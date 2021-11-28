Bradley Tech senior wants to 'hang a banner' before graduation

One Bradley Tech senior has a laundry list of goals for his final season, but right at the top is to change his team's reputation.

That's what makes him this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"I want to put a banner up there again," said Learic Davis. "I want to change the culture."

Davis wouldn't specify who is saying these things about his team or others in Milwaukee Public Schools, but he is ready to make a statement.

"They think city teams are like a loser," Davis said. "Like we have loser mentality, but I feel like we can make it to the top. I feel like we could go up state, put banners up there, like like other schools in Wisconsin. And I feel like, OK, we could do that this year."

COVID-19 wiped out Davis' junior season and he believes it would have been a big one for the Trojans.

Davis has not yet committed to any colleges, but he does have offers from Tennessee State, Grambling, Western Illinois and Texas A&M.

"My plan is to play basketball after college, but if not basketball, I probably will do welding because at Tech, we've we got trade classes," said Davis. "I do well and I love to do that."

Davis and the Trojans open up their season this Tuesday against Janesville Parker.