Milwaukee beats Green Bay 54-44

By AP author
Published 
Sports
Associated Press

MILWAUKEE - Donovan Newby came off the bench to score 17 points to carry Milwaukee to a 54-44 win over Green Bay on Sunday.

DeAndre Gholston had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (9-18, 7-11 Horizon League). Moses Bol blocked five shots.

The Phoenix's 26.0 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Milwaukee opponent this season.

Milwaukee totaled 17 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Cade Meyer had 18 points and seven rebounds to pace the Phoenix (4-21, 3-13), who have now lost eight straight games. Nate Jenkins added 15 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix for the season. Milwaukee defeated Green Bay 63-49 on Jan. 5.

