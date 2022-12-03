Milwaukee Admirals' winning streak snapped in Winnipeg

Greg Meireles scored with 2:38 remaining in the game to lift the Manitoba Moose to a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday at Canada Life Centre.

Meireles was able to find a loose puck in front of Admirals' goalie Yaroslav Askarov and slam it into the goal for the game-winner. The Moose held the Admirals without a shot in the third period. Manitoba had ten shots on goal in the final stanza.

The loss snapped the Admirals' three-game winning streak. Milwaukee remains in first place in the Central Division with 28 points (14-6-0-0).

Askarov stopped 28 shots in the loss. The defeat snapped his personal six-game winning streak.

After a scoreless opening frame, the teams combined for four goals in the second period. Manitoba had a 2-0 lead with goals scored by Nicholas Jones at 10:27 and Wyatt Bongiovanni at 11:57.

Milwaukee finally got on the board when Kiefer Sherwood lead a 2-on-1 out of the Admirals zone. Sherwood skated to the left circle in the Moose end and fired a shot past the glove of goalie Arvid Holm at 16:03 for his eighth marker of the season.

The Admirals tied the score at 2-2 when Tommy Novak scored his ninth goal of the year with a shot from the left circle. Milwaukee applied pressure and kept the puck in the offensive zone for a long time. Sherwood got the puck to Jordan Gross at the right point, and he whipped a pass to Novak for the conversion at 19:10.