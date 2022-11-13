Milwaukee Admirals put up 6 in win at Chicago

Six different players scored goals to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 6-3 win over the Chicago Wolves Sunday at Allstate Arena.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Admirals. It was Milwaukee’s third win in four games against the Wolves this season.

Chicago scored a power play goal at 2:26 of the first period to take a 1-0 lead. Antonio Honka’s shot from the left point sailed through a clogged net front into the cage for the go-ahead tally.

Milwaukee tied the game at 10:03 of the first period. Jimmy Huntington and Egor Afanasyev combined to force a turnover behind the Chicago goal. The puck popped to the front of the net where Kiefer Sherwood blasted a shot off the pads of Wolves goalie Cale Morris. Huntington slammed the rebound in for his second marker of the year.

The Admirals took the lead at 12:33 of the first frame. Phil Tomasino forced a turnover in front of the Ads goal and flipped the puck to the left for Luke Evangelista. Evangelista was joined by defenseman Spencer Stastney for a 2-on-1 break. Evangelista flipped a backhand pass for Stastney, whose shot from the slot went into the net for his first professional goal.

Chicago tied the game at 18:54 of the first period when William Lagesson’s shot from the right circle beat Milwaukee goalie Yaroslav Askarov past his glove. The game was 2-2 heading to the first intermission.

Milwaukee reclaimed the lead at 2:57 of the second period. Huntington picked up a loose puck in the left corner of the Wolves zone and drove to the net. As he got to the slot, he dropped the puck for Afanasyev, who slammed his fifth goal of the season high into the netting.

Chicago tied the game, again, at 10:40 of the second stanza when Oliver Cooper camped in front of Askarov. He redirected a shot from the left point into the goal to make the score 3-3.

Milwaukee once again took the lead with a power play goal at 17:00 minutes of the second period. John Leonard’s shot from the left circle whizzed past the right ear of Morris. It was Leonard’s first goal of the season and was assisted by Marc Del Gaizo and Afanasyev.

With 1:22 remaining in the second frame, Tommy Novak received a breakaway pass and roofed a backhander past Morris for his fourth goal of the year. Cole Schneider picked up the lone helper.

Sherwood scored an empty-netter with 10.3 seconds remaining to end the night.

Askarov stopped 25 shots to earn his fifth win of the season.