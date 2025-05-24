Admirals top Texas Stars 2-1, force Game 5 in Central Division Finals

article

The Brief Ryder Rolston scored in overtime, securing a 2-1 victory for the Milwaukee Admirals over the Texas Stars in Game 4 of the Central Division Finals. Joakim Kemell tied the game for the Admirals in the third period, and Matt Murray made 22 saves. The series is now tied, with a decisive game five scheduled for Sunday evening at Panther Arena.



Ryder Rolston deflected a Chase De Leo shot 12 minutes into overtime to give the Admirals a 2-1 win over the Texas Stars in game four of the Central Division Finals on Friday night at Panther Arena.

The win sets up a decisive game five on Sunday, May 25, at 6 p.m. at Panther Arena.

Joakim Kemell also scored for the Admirals, tying the game at one with just over six minutes to play in regulation, while Matt Murray stopped 22 shots in net to pick up his fifth victory of the postseason.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Ads victory ups Head Coach Karl Taylor’s record to 16-4 in elimination games, which includes a 4-0 mark already this post-season. Sunday’s game will be the eighth decisive game five under Taylor’s tenure and they are 6-1 thus far.

Texas didn’t wait long to get on the board as Justin Hryckowian scored on the rebound of a Curtis McKenzie shot just 29 seconds into the game.

The score stayed that way for more than 53 minutes before Kemell came through for the Admirals with his third goal of the playoffs with just 6:06 remaining in regulation. Fedor Svechkov had the puck below the goal line, skated up towards the right hashmarks and sent a pass to Kemell in the high slot. Kemell settled the puck and unleashed a canon that went over the shoulder of Texas goalie Remi Porier.

The Admirals outshot Texas 5-1 to start overtime before De Leo grabbed a deflected puck and skated to the high slot before firing a shot that was deflected by Rolston and over the shoulder of Porier. It was the first career post-season goal for Rolston.

The Admirals office will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday for fans to stop in to purchase tickets for game five. Tickets can also be purchased online.