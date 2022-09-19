Milwaukee Admirals single-game tickets for 2022-23 on sale Tuesday

article

Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced on Monday, Sept. 19 that individual game tickets for the 2022-23 season will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Individual tickets can be purchased at the Milwaukee Admirals office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, during the week from 9 a.m-5 p.m. In addition, tickets can be purchased by visiting milwaukeeadmirals.com or by calling 414-227-0550.

Ticket prices are offered in five different pricing sections, starting as low as $16. Groups of 10 or more people receive a discount off the regular price of the tickets, in addition to many other benefits. For more information on group sales, fans can call the Admirals office at 414-227-0550.

The Milwaukee Admirals drop the puck on the 2022-23 campaign on the road in Chicago on Saturday, Oct. 15 They will kick off the home portion of their schedule the following Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. against the Manitoba Moose at Panther Arena.