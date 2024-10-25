Admirals beat Wolves in overtime, win 5th straight game

article

The Brief The Admirals beat the Wolves in overtime on Friday night. Vinnie Hinostroza scored the game-winning goal. Magnus Chrona stopped 25 shots in goal for Milwaukee.



Vinnie Hinostroza scored the game-winning goal 39 seconds into overtime to propel the Milwaukee Admirals to their fifth straight win, a 2-1 home victory over Chicago on Friday night.

Playing 3-on-3 in the extra session, Hinostroza carried the puck from the far boards, skated around the top of the circle before cutting between the wheels and unleashing a snapper that sailed over the glove of Chicago netminder Spencer Martin.

The goal extended Hinostroza’s point streak to five games and gave him an AHL-leading 10 points on the young season.

Magnus Chrona was impressive in net for the Admirals, stopping 25 shots, including 19 in the first two periods, to earn his second of the campaign.

After a scoreless first period, it was the Wolves who got on the board first when Scott Morrow converted during a five-on-three power play at the 7:13 mark of the second.

However, the Admirals would respond with a power-play tally of their own from Fedor Svehckov with 6:19 to play in the sandwich frame. The play started when Joakim Kemell fed Svechkov as he entered the Wolves' zone. Svechkov got a shot off that was stopped by Martin, but the Ads center followed his own shot and then tucked the puck nicely between the post and Martin’s leg pad.

That was all the scoring there would be until Hinostroza's heroics in the first minute of overtime.

The Admirals and Wolves finish up their home-and-home set on Saturday night at Allstate Arena. Milwaukee’s next home game isn’t until Saturday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m.