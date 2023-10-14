Admirals win season opener, top Wolves in OT

article

Spencer Stastney scored the game-winning goal 48 seconds into overtime to guide the Milwaukee Admirals to a 2-1 win over the Chicago Wolves in Saturday night's season opener.

Yaroslav Askarov stopped 20 shots to earn the win in net for Milwaukee, who killed off all nine Chicago power-play opportunities.

Stastney, who scored the series clinching goal in the first round of the playoffs last year, took advantage of a bad line change by Chicago, took a pass from Fedor Svechkov and scored stick side on Wolves netminder Adam Scheel.

The game was scoreless for the first 36 minutes before Nathan Sucese scored off a cross-ice feed from former Admiral Matt Donovan at the 16:11 mark of the second period.

The Admirals would counter quickly thereafter on Denis Gurianov’s first as an Admiral with 1:29 to play in the sandwich stanza. With a draw in the Wolves zone, Fedor Svechkov won the face-off back to Gurianov, who left to for Marc Del Gaizo at the point. He fed the pass back to Gurianov who fired a one-timer over the shoulder of Scheel.

It was Gurianov’s first AHL goal since Oct. 11, 2019.

The Admirals are back in action next Saturday, Oct. 21 when they take on the Texas Stars at 6 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in the team’s home opener.